HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University and NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility are teaming up with the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation to sponsor West Virginia’s first flying robotics competition for middle and high school students.
The event offers students an opportunity to get hands-on experience in STEM education in the form of a fun, fast-paced game. Students will learn to safely operate a drone, work as a team and research workforce applications of aerial robotics technology.
The competition will take place at Huntington Tri-State Airport from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Teams are limited to four people (adults and students), and all attendees must complete a health screening before entering the venue. Masks are required, and no in-person spectators will be allowed.
Regardless of whether students have a drone or any experience operating one, they are encouraged to participate. The NASA IV&V Facility has a limited number of drones to loan teams that don’t have them.
The deadline to register is Saturday, May 8. Registration and more information is available at www.rcbi.org/radc2021. Scholarships are provided by the REC Foundation for West Virginia teams to participate for free.
Questions about the competition should be directed to Todd Ensign, the tournament director, at tensign@fairmontstate.edu.