Solomon Brewer, 2, of Huntington, right, poses for photos with Mrs. Claus and Santa as Mountwest Community & Technical College conducts Brunch with Deaf Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Huntington.
Members of the American Sign Language program take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as Mountwest Community & Technical College conducts Brunch with Deaf Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — There weren’t a lot of spoken words being exchanged, but plenty was being said as children from around the region visited Santa and Mrs. Claus at Mountwest Community and Technical College on Saturday.
Brunch with Deaf Santa, a tradition at Mountwest, took place at the college in Huntington as a way for people in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to experience the joy of Santa and Mrs. Claus during the holiday season.
Both Santa and Mrs. Claus signed with the children in attendance, and children also received a gift at the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountwest offers an Associate in Applied Science degree program in American Sign Language, providing students a foundation in American Sign Language and acquainting them with basic issues of concern in the deaf community. The program also gives people already working in the deaf community a chance to increase their understanding of American Sign Language and deaf culture to strengthen their knowledge and communication skills.
