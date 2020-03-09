HUNTINGTON — An Akron man was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half years in federal prison for helping to distribute up to 1.5 kilograms of meth in Putnam and Kanawha counties.
Marquis Allen Pritchett, 22, previously had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Pritchett was one of 20 individuals indicted in an Akron-to-West Virginia trafficking network earlier this year, Stuart said.
As part of his plea, the defendant said between June and August 2019, he participated with multiple people to distribute meth in southern West Virginia. During that time, he obtained large quantities of meth from Akron to be sold in multiple West Virginia cities, including Hurricane and Charleston.
He admitted he supplied the drug to other West Virginia-based meth dealers regularly and knew it was being sold in the area.
He admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 1.5 kilograms of meth.