BARBOURSVILLE — Advantage Toyota in Barboursville handed out donations to United Way, Marshall University and 13 area high schools at a reception Wednesday in the dealership’s showroom.
Franchise owner David Ball presented United Way of River Cities Executive Director Carol Bailey with a check for $10,000 for the organization’s “The Big Cover Up” program. He said they’ve also applied for a matching grant from Toyota at the corporate level, which would bring the total donation to $20,000.
Advantage has been sponsoring “The Big Cover Up” program at United Way of River Cities for many years. That program provides coats and other needs for underprivileged young people by engaging high school students to devise projects to help students at neighboring elementary and middle schools.
“It isn’t just the students who receive the goods who are served in this program,” Bailey said. “The students doing the projects are also served. They are given a chance to learn what the needs are in their community. That’s a powerful life lesson.”
In 2016, David Ball and his brother, Shawn, began including area high schools directly in their donations.
“We don’t put any stipulations on this money,” said David Ball. “We just want to make sure that students in need are taken care of. This is not a photo op for Advantage Toyota. This is about taking care of that young person who doesn’t have a coat on a 20-degree day, or who has holes in his shoes when it’s raining outside.”
Each of the AAA schools received a check for $2,500, while the AA/A schools got $1,500. The schools receiving checks were: Buffalo, Cabell Midland, Hannan, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Point Pleasant, Spring Valley, St. Joe Catholic, Tolsia, Wahama, Wayne and Winfield.
Shawn Ball said the dealership also is working with Marshall University and high schools to establish scholarships for students who can’t afford the fees for dual-credit classes. The Balls gave Marshall a $5,000 donation for this purpose. Dual-credit courses allow students to earn college credit while still in high school.
Marshall University also received $5,000 for its new baseball stadium, scheduled to begin construction in the spring.
“I’m impressed with the generosity of what Shawn and David are doing, their concern about education, their concern about people. This is about taking care of our families,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.
Many of the representatives of the schools on hand to receive the checks said they would spend their money on food and clothing pantries for high school students in need of help. Several also mentioned holiday food baskets as a project.
Allison Hatfield, science teacher and softball coach at Spring Valley High School, said the need is growing.
“Last year we helped 51 kids at the high school. The year before that, it was about 30,” she said. “It’s astonishing how many aren’t living in their homes, sometimes not even staying with relatives.”
David Ball agreed.
“There’s a lot of need right now,” he said. He also gave a shout-out to Toyota’s customers. “If it wasn’t for our customers, we couldn’t do this.”
