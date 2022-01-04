HUNTINGTON — Cabell County on Monday reported 302 deaths attributed to COVID-19 to date — over a hundred more deaths since September 2021, when the county surpassed the grim milestone of 200 lives lost in the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 1918 influenza pandemic, caused by an H1N1 virus, infected about 500 million, or one-third of the world’s population. The rise of deaths from COVID-19 compared to the 1918 pandemic continues to be noticed by the Cabell County Health Department.
“As we cross the threshold of 300 deaths from COVID-19 in Cabell County, we first of all pause to feel that loss for all the families and friends whose loved ones are gone due to this pandemic disease. Just about 1 in 300 Cabell Countians have died in the 2019 COVID pandemic, essentially the same rate as the 1918 influenza pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny in an email. “As we face the new year, I hope we can heal our house and together face the Omicron variant of this SARS CoV-2 virus. Our happy new year is something we have to make together.”
Although the number of vaccinations in the county continue to stay stagnant, workers at the health department watched the county’s death toll reach 299 before the New Year’s weekend.
For Hannah Petracca, the health department’s public information officer, this pandemic milestone is not different from other tragedies the community has faced.
“It is very worrisome that we have lost over 300 people in Cabell County,” Petracca said. “We know what it is like to experience a tragedy here in this area. When I think of immense tragedy, I think of the resilience of Huntington. I think of the plane crash of 1970 — we lost 75 lives in that incident. Now, we lost 300 to this virus and it’s not impossible to overcome but it is difficult. We need everybody to band together like we have in the past.”
The Cabell County Health Department continues to spread the same message about the importance of vaccination, but also encourages younger people to be vaccinated as the death rate increases.
“We have been doing this for over a year now — asking the public to get vaccinated. The vaccines haven’t changed. They have proven to prevent illness and death,” Petracca said. “What should urge folks to get vaccinated now is seeing young individuals die because of this and that those young individuals that are dying are not vaccinated. In order for the younger population to live the life that they would like, vaccinations are going to be the safest way to do that.”
There are 810 current active COVID-19 cases in Cabell County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported 20 news deaths attributed to the virus since its last report. They included a 38-year-old man from Mason County and three Cabell County residents — a 77-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman.
Mountain Health Network, in a social media post, recommends getting vaccinated, while also continuing to social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask and to self-isolate and test for COVID-19 when developing new respiratory or flu-like symptoms.
“The thing that we have learned is that this virus is manageable and that we can overcome this together,” Petracca said. “We just need full community participation, which means being vaccinated, getting tested, wearing your mask, and following proper protocols if you do get infected by COVID-19. We know what we need to do.”