HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman and three Logan County residents were among the eight new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 51-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 65-year-old man from Logan County, a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, an 86-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 92-year-old woman from Grant County and a 64-year-old woman from Kanawha County. They bring the state’s total deaths to 187.
Logan County has seen an alarming rise in cases of COVID-19 since July 6. According to health officials, the spike began as community spread through social gatherings like church, and the most recent bulk of numbers have been confined to two facilities in the county — Logan Regional Medical Center and the Trinity Healthcare Nursing Home of Logan.
WVOW Radio reported Monday that Trinity Healthcare had 142 active cases of the virus as of that day — 87 residents and 55 staff members — and five deaths were reported. At Genesis HealthCare’s Logan Center, the county’s other nursing home at Three Mile Curve, only one case of COVID-19 — a staff member — had been reported.
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning says the county’s numbers are beginning to show somewhat of a downward daily trend compared to what has been happening over recent weeks.
“The last three days have been a pretty good trend,” Browning said. “We probably averaged six a day at the most over the last three days, and that’s been dropping. Hopefully, that number continues to drop. We were in the teens about every day leading up to the large outbreaks — from the smaller outbreaks from the churches and those things, we were in the teens every day, but we hit the hospital and the nursing home outbreaks, and those drove our numbers up considerably, but they’ve started to come down.”
He said more of the cases linked to the two health care facilities might be able to be considered recovered and removed from the active list in the coming days.
On Monday, Logan remained the only county in the state to have a red rating under the state’s color-coded school re-entry map. With the new numbers Tuesday, however, the county dropped to the orange rating.
Cabell County remained at yellow. There were 203 active cases of the virus in the county Tuesday.
There were 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 9,395.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292) and Wyoming (51).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Lawrence County has the 10th highest occurrence rate of the virus in the state, with 127 cases per 100,000. All of the top 10 counties have populations below 60,000.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 111 active cases.
Statewide, 844 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 116,495, and 10 new deaths, for a total of 3,996.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases: a 27-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both isolating at home. There are 25 active cases in the county.
Statewide, there were 688 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, for a total of 44,568. Ninety-six of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were ages 5 and under, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. The youngest were two 8-month-olds.
There were also 10 new deaths reported, for a total of 895.
There were more than 33,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 5,715,567. There have been 176,617 deaths related to the virus.