The deadline for the annual Student Art Contest for the Ohio River Sweep is Friday, Dec. 20. Students in grades K-12 are invited to design artwork for the annual Ohio River Sweep in 2020. The winning artwork will be used to create promotional materials for the Ohio River Sweep.
The Ohio River Sweep is a one-day cleanup project for the Ohio River and its tributaries. The volunteer event creates awareness of water quality problems caused by litter and illegal dumping. The 31st annual Ohio River Sweep will be held Saturday, June 20.
The annual Student Art Contest is held in conjunction with the Ohio River Sweep. Artwork submitted to this contest should encourage volunteer participation. The contest is open to students living in or attending schools in counties which border the Ohio River or counties which participate in the Ohio River Sweep.
Fourteen prizes will be awarded: a $500 grand prize and 13 $50 grade-level prizes.
For more information, visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org.