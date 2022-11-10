The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — As the holiday season approaches, some decorations are already brightening up the Barboursville City Park.

Workers installed decorations for the annual Village of Lights display this week. Andre Price, the recreation and activities coordinator for Barboursville Parks and Recreation, said the display will open Thursday, Dec. 1, and last through the end of the month. It will be open from 6-10 p.m. daily.

