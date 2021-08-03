HUNTINGTON — Downtown pedestrians may notice something new beneath their feet.
Decorative crosswalks were installed Tuesday near Mountain Health Arena. Alternative Paving Concepts of Virginia completed the work.
Todd Angelo Albin, who is part of the company, said the product is called “DecoMark.” It’s a durable thermoplastic material that will last through heavy foot traffic. Albin said Alternative Paving Concepts has installed similar projects along the East Coast.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the project was done to complement recent renovations to the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. Two of the crosswalks are at the intersection near the arena, and a third is on 8th Street near the Delta Hotel. They were designed to resemble waves of water.
— The Herald-Dispatch
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.