HUNTINGTON — A West Huntington murder suspect is expected to testify on his own behalf Monday to counter testimony from several individuals who implicated him after the prosecution rested its case against him Friday following a day of testimony from forensic investigators.
Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, of Huntington, was charged with murder July 19, 2017, after David Ralph, 40, was killed around 5 a.m. in his home in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington. A medical examiner testified Ralph had four cutting injuries to his upper torso, the worst of which was a slash to his neck and stab to his armpit, which had severed arteries.
His trial started Wednesday before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard, and the jury could start deliberations as early as Monday afternoon.
The defense began its evidence presentation Friday afternoon by calling a Western Regional Jail captain to the stand to confirm testimony from Huntington police Thursday stating Witherel had a knife on him when he was arrested. No attorney connected to the case knew of the knife’s existence until earlier this week and it has not been tested to see if it was the murder weapon.
Defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Todd Meadows expect Witherel will testify on his own behalf Monday to counter the testimony of two men and the victim’s girlfriend who placed him at the scene.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale and assistant prosecutor Matt Deerfield represent the prosecution in the case.
Witherel had been a friend and employee of Ralph for over a decade. Ralph’s longtime girlfriend, Kelly O’Neill, testified that he went out of his way to help Witherel and his family. However, Witherel had been fired in the weeks leading up to Ralph’s death because of poor work performance.
William Scott Brown and Jepsey Bryan Scott Morrell testified that they drove Witherel to West 9th Street near Ralph’s Virginia Avenue home that day, where Witherel got out of the vehicle and walked up the alley, so he could pick up a paycheck. Brown said Witherel had offered him money to do so. A woman who worked at a nearby business said she saw one individual sneak up the alley and go inside the house before leaving the home shortly after.
Inside the home, O’Neill said she was woken up by loud noises at about 5 a.m. July 19 to find Witherel standing in their hallway and Ralph standing near a cabinet where they kept money in the living room before he collapsed.
She went to his aid, she said, and attempted to stop the bleeding, but was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, she said, Witherel had gone to the kitchen sink and just stared out the window after being unsuccessful in attempting to turn on the sink to clean his hands. He left the house shortly after and she called 911.
Brown and Morrell said Witherel returned to the car after about 15 minutes and appeared to be calm, although he mentioned he had been bitten by a dog. Morrell previously told police that Witherel had returned to the car with high adrenaline.
Both men said they did not believe Witherel had money on him before they left Ohio, but he did when he returned to the car. Morrell said he returned with a little more than $50. The men later stopped at a drug house, where Brown purchased drugs for the group. Brown also did not have money earlier in the day, and Nessel said that indicated Brown might have been inside the home and the one to rob Ralph.
The men and Witherel’s girlfriend, Crystal Fields, said Witherel had changed his clothing after they returned.
Brown said he didn’t realize anything happened until a couple days later when he was alerted to media coverage of the incident implicating Witherel. When police came to the house, he led them to a dumpster where he had thrown away some trash. Inside the trash bags, police found bloody clothing. The men and Fields indicated various pieces of the clothing had been Witherel’s, although which articles they remembered him wearing had varied.
Huntington Police Forensic Investigator Lt. Dave Castle testified that pants found in a dumpster had Ralph’s blood on them. He could not say who was wearing various clothing, however, because DNA was not taken from the other men.
Fields was combative during her testimony Thursday and denied saying things that implicated Witherel in the death when she initially talked to police.
Nessel and Meadows have questioned why police and prosecution did not do more before eliminating Brown and Morrell as suspects. Brown has a violent criminal history, the men carried knives on them and both placed themselves at least near the scene of the homicide in the same time frame. They had not even taken DNA swabs or fingerprints from the men to test it against that which was found inside the home, they said.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry, who worked as a police detective for the Huntington Police Department at the time of the killing, said there was no evidence, forensic or otherwise, that anyone other than Witherel, O’Neill or Ralph was inside the home at the time of the attack.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.