WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Defense attorneys representing a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman who admitted guilt in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach are requesting her prison time be kept to a month.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 24, was charged after she was identified through her own social media posts of the event, which saw hundreds of people force their way into the building in support of former President Donald Trump, causing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying presidential election results.
Courtright spent 24 minutes in the Capitol, going as far as entering the Senate floor and carrying a “Members Only” sign, before exiting when warned she would face criminal trespass charges if she did not. Courtright's day was posted on social media, in which U.S. attorneys said she used to spread misinformation and tell viewers she was not embarrassed of what she did.
She later pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and is set to be sentenced Friday in Washington, D.C.
Thomas Abbenante, Courtright’s attorney, requested in a sentencing memorandum filed Saturday that her sentence be 30 days incarceration, one year of suspended release, 60 hours of community service, $500 in restitution and a $25 special assessment. He added the sentence is also recommended by the probation officer handling her case.
The government is requesting six months imprisonment pointing to her brazenness in entering the Senate floor, publicizing her role on social media without remorse, downplaying of the seriousness of the offense — which attorneys labeled as domestic terrorism — combined with her lack of remorse, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Fletcher wrote in her memorandum.
Abbernante said the attorneys' request was greater than necessary.
“Her conviction and her involvement in this case will follow her the rest of her life. Potential employers, potential friends, will be able to find all the details online. It is a hefty price to pay for a first offense. She will be labeled as a participant in the January 6th riot for the rest of her life,” he wrote.
The prosecutors did not find evidence Courtright had entered the Senate floor until after the plea was entered, he wrote, and they are annoyed the information came to light after the fact.
Abbenante said Courtright has no prior record and entered a plea as soon as one was extended by the prosecution. She has complied with conditions of the court and fully cooperated with probation officers.
Abbenante added Courtright did not personally engage in violence or property destruction.
“The actions of the defendant as outlined (by the US Attorneys) have been fully admitted by her. The postings on social media are not disputed. They are what they are. They are troubling but they do not reflect the true nature of Ms. Courtright. What they truly reflect is her lack of understanding of what occurred on that day,” he wrote.
Courtright was simply caught up in the hysteria of the day, he wrote, and when people started commenting about her on social media, she responded without thinking.
In her memorandum, Fletcher said Courtright was in the center of the violence. The Capitol door was breached for only about 20 seconds before Courtright entered shortly after the first few people who entered had struggled with law enforcement.
Courtright told U.S. attorneys she was worried about charging her phone and was not paying attention to what was going on around her.
Reality sat in when she returned to Hurricane, and she was embarrassed. Her parents were furious, he added.
However, in the days following her return to Hurricane, Courtright posted a selfie in a local bathroom in which she wrote the caption, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”
Despite not voting in the 2016 election, Courtright wanted to see former President Trump speak at the rally. She thought it would be a historical event and had a third-row seat for the action. After the speech, she marched to the Capitol with others.