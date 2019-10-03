HUNTINGTON — An attorney has withdrawn from a 2017 murder case in Cabell County ahead of trial.
Antwon Starkey, 30, was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25. Starkey shot McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.
In an interview with police after the shooting, he said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior. Starkey’s attorneys added that the defendant believed McEachin had also targeted both Starkey and his wife.
At a hearing Wednesday, defense attorney Jack Dolance said he has accepted a position with the federal government out of state and will no longer be able to serve private clients, such as Starkey. Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard assigned Todd Meadows to replace him. Defense attorney Abe Saad will also remain on the case.
Starkey is set to go to trial Oct. 28, but it was not made clear at Wednesday’s hearing if that trial date would still be happening.