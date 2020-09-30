HUNTINGTON — While defense attorneys attempted to paint a Huntington homicide victim as a man with many enemies, a police investigator testified during the accused shooter’s trial Wednesday that there was no doubt in the surviving victim’s mind who had killed him.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 27, is charged with murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm in the Sept. 2, 2017, shooting death of Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding of his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington.
The two were shot just before 1 a.m. at Black’s apartment, located in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue in Huntington.
During his testimony at the second day of trial Wednesday, former Huntington police detective Chris Sperry said the case against Sheffield was built on Rice’s persistence that Sheffield was the killer.
Sperry testified that Rice went to Black’s home Sept. 1 to watch a movie and fell asleep on the couch. About an hour before the shooting was reported, Sheffield texted Black to say he was going to stop by, a text message on Black’s phone confirmed, and Rice moved to the bedroom and continued her slumber while the men talked.
Sperry testified that Rice said she heard Sheffield’s voice and the two were talking about Black’s puppies. She heard Black make a yelp sound, and the next thing she knew the door flew open, with Sheffield standing in the doorway before she was shot in the face.
Michelle Brumfield, an employee with Cabell County EMS who specializes in advanced life support services, said she found Black on the kitchen floor and attempted to save his life. He had little to no response to the efforts to her attempts, she said, but he still had a pulse and heartbeat.
A medical examiner testified that Black had suffered several gunshot wounds.
Sperry testified that while he later spoke with Black’s father at the hospital, a doctor came in and said a brain scan showed Black was medically brain dead. His family later decided to take him off life support to donate his organs and Sperry upgraded one of the malicious wounding charges to murder.
Although eight pieces of bullet fragments were recovered from Black during his autopsy, a medical examiner said Black’s lungs, liver, spleen and kidneys were good enough to be donated to other patients in need.
Dr. Steve Wilson, a trauma medical director at Cabell Huntington Hospital, testified Wednesday that Rice had been shot in the face and had injuries to her eye and nose. Fragments of the bullet lodged in her head, at least some of which landed between her brain and eye. While she did not suffer a brain injury, doctors had to remove her eye to remove the fragments. She was coherent, logical and able to speak, he said.
Sperry testified that Rice knew Sheffield from college and was able to identify him via a photo lineup. Sperry obtained a warrant for Sheffield, charging him with two counts of malicious wounding.
As his investigation continued, Sperry testified he later confirmed via surveillance video that Sheffield was seen at a Huntington gas station about an hour after the shooting. A cab company said Sheffield was picked up from his grandmother’s home about two blocks from Black’s home.
While Rice said Sheffield had been wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting, Sperry testified, Sheffield was seen wearing a tank top at the gas station.
Sperry went to the home in an attempt to find Sheffield, but was told he was not there and the family had not seen him since before the shooting.
“They said they were concerned,” he said. “They had been trying to contact him and he wasn’t answering any phone calls.”
Sheffield was arrested about a month later after he turned himself in at a Beckley police station.
In questioning the police investigation, defense attorney Bob Wible said Rice never said she saw Sheffield’s face and therefore could not know he was the shooter. She also had not initially identified him as the shooter, he said. Sperry said Rice said there was no doubt in her mind the shooter was Sheffield.
While Wible questioned Rice’s identification, within seconds of Sperry’s questioning at the hospital, she identified Sheffield as the shooter.
“I was shot. Me and my boyfriend were shot by Quenton Sheffield,” she said in the recorded interview played in court Wednesday.
The defense painted Black as a drug dealer with several enemies who could have been the one who killed him.
Police found about 3.5 pounds of marijuana under a bed in the home, along with two “long” guns. Those guns were not tested as being the possible weapon used because Rice said she had been shot with a handgun and no empty shell was found, Sperry said.
“There’s no way anybody could have gone through that crime scene by the time (law enforcement arrived) and found each and every one of the shell casings,” he said.
Sperry testified that Rice told him someone had dropped a bag of marijuana off to Black days before the shooting. Wible questioned why that person or others were not investigated as possible assailants.
Wible said at least two shots-fired calls were reported in a 24-hour window before and after Black and Rice were shot. Those could have been connected to the pair’s shooting, but police did not follow up on those, Wible said.
There was no physical evidence to place Sheffield at the scene, Wible said.
“If she’s mistaken, in the absence of any physical evidence, you’re wrong, aren’t you?” he said. “If she’s wrong, you’re wrong.”
Sperry said other evidence, such as phone records showing Sheffield was the last person to talk to Black, backed up Rice’s claims.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.