HUNTINGTON — While prosecutors allege a scorned ex-boyfriend is who killed a man by shooting him in the head in his Guyandotte home in June 2016, defense attorneys pointed the finger at a woman who said she slept through the entire incident and identified the defendant as the killer.
The theory was stated Monday during opening statements at a trial for Joshua Dwayne Plante, 29, of Huntington, who is currently charged with murder in the June 19, 2016, shooting death of Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington. Paschell was found dead of a bullet wound to the head in his 200 block of 5th Avenue Guyandotte home.
Police suspected the incident occurred due to a domestic situation. Huntington Police Officer Dakota Dishman testified the defendant and victim allegedly had been having arguments over a woman both men had dated.
Plante and the victim knew each other via the woman because she was dating the victim at the time of the killing. She had previously dated Plante, as well, and had an on- and off-relationship with the victim.
Dishman testified Monday a unique pair of Nike Air Force One shoes, video surveillance from the victim and Plante’s home and recovered firearms would affirm statements from the woman naming Plante as the killer.
Police were alerted to the killing when Cabell County 911 received an unknown medical problem call from the woman, who discovered Paschell’s body in his bedroom at a home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
During Monday’s opening arguments, assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the day of the killing, the girlfriend and Paschell had arrived home from work at about 6 a.m. and were arguing before the pair went to bed in different rooms. She called family members to vent her frustrations about the fight, and then went to bed soon after.
“At about 1 p.m. she woke up and went into the other room, and there is Mr. Paschell lying in a pool of blood that has dripped off the bed into the floor,” he said. “She doesn’t know what to do, so she calls her sister and calls 911.”
Defense attorney Glen Conway questioned how the girlfriend had not been awakened by the sound of gunfire when she was sleeping just 30 or 40 feet away from the victim.
The woman was directed by 911 to perform CPR on the victim and check his pulse, but she was unable to revive him.
It’s believed Paschell was shot sometime betwee 7 and 8 a.m. that day. By the time she had started to revive him, his body was stiff and she was unable to open his mouth to do so, she said during a 911 call played Monday during trial.
When EMS and police arrived at the home, the woman was covered in blood and was found washing it off her hands, Conway said. Testing later showed she had gunshot residue on her left hand, he added.
Police initially believed Paschell’s death to be a self-inflicted wound to the head, but later found the handgun found near him did not match the bullet that killed him.
During the investigation, police pulled surveillance from Paschell’s home and Marcum Terrace, which showed Plante’s Olive Street home.
It showed an individual, whose face you could not see, wearing a pair of Nike Air Force One shoes — of which just one pair had been sold in the area — and a plaid jacket with a hood pulled over his head entering the victim’s home and leaving shortly after.
Minutes after that, Plante’s vehicle is seen arriving at his home, where the same individual exited the car and entered the home before leaving again shortly after.
The same vehicle was seen the next day at Plante’s then-girlfriend’s home in West Huntington, where he was arrested.
The woman who called 911 later identified Plante via the outfit, stating the jacket and the shoes, which she said she had gifted Plante earlier, belonged to the defendant. The woman said the jacket was Plante’s “go to” jacket, which he kept in his vehicle.
She told police of at least two specific instances when the men had fought, the first via phone and the second on 28th Street in Huntington when the two argued until Plante got into his car and left.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found inside Plante’s girlfriend’s apartment the same jacket, which had gunshot residue on it. The murder weapon was later found at Plante’s Olive Street home, under a mattress, Dishman said.
GPS records from Plante’s phone had placed him in the area of the victim’s home at the time of the killing, within a 400 meter radius. It also confirmed he had been at the West Huntington home where the jacket was found.
From about 6 to 11 p.m. the day of the killing , Plante’s phone showed over a dozen google searches for local media stories about a Guyandotte murder.
At about 4 p.m. the next day, he was arrested at his current girlfriend’s home in West Huntington, after police completed their investigation.
Conway said it was clear who killed the victim, and it wasn’t his client.
“At the crime scene, (the woman) had her hands covered in blood and as law enforcement arrives at scene, she is washing that blood off her hands,” he said. “But at this trial, she still has blood on her hands.”
Conway said that Fincham was underplaying the tumultuous relationship between the woman and Paschell. He said Paschell would shove her, choke her and the woman had protective orders against him in the past, but continuously went back to him.
As a battered woman, she had the motive and a violent criminal background to make her capable of killing, he added.
“(She) is capable of this, and Paschell pushed her too far,” he said.
Fincham said no matter his background, the victim’s life mattered.
“The value of any life is worth protecting,” he said. “No one is allowed to cold bloodedly kill someone, no matter what beef you have with them.”
Plante is currently serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty last year of being in possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for being in possession of 3 grams of heroin during his arrest for the murder charge.
The charge calls for a one- to 15-year prison sentence, however Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell, who is also overseeing the murder trial, also handed down a life sentence. Prosecutors had sought that sentence through West Virginia’s recidivism laws due to Plante’s previous convictions for drug and firearm offenses, which they said made him a danger to the public.
He will have to serve at least 15 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.
The trial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Farrell’s court.
Assistant prosecutor Courtney Cremeans is assisting Fincham on the case.