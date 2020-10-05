HUNTINGTON — The defense has rested its case on the fifth day of the trial of Quenton Avery Sheffield, who's accused of killing a man and injuring his girlfriend in a 2017 shooting in Huntington.
Sheffield, 28, is accused of shooting to death Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black's 1900 block of Williams Avenue apartment.
During testimony this week, Rice said Black sold marijuana for a living, but would typically do it outside of his home. She testified she tried to keep herself distant from his business.
On the night of the shooting she went to his apartment to hang out. She started to fall asleep on the couch before Black asked her to go to the bedroom because Sheffield was coming over to purchase marijuana.
She testified she found it to be odd, but went into the bedroom as Sheffield arrived. She heard the men talking in the next room before she heard Sheffield say a long "wow" and then Black gasp before the bedroom door opened and a man entered, pointed a gun at her forehead and shot her. She played dead until he left and then found Black sitting at the kitchen table with his head on the table.
While she initially told 911 she did not know who shot her, Rice testified every time after she said it was Sheffield. She initially said she did not see the shooter's face, but said Thursday she had seen the lower portion of his face and recognized it as Sheffield's, with whom she was acquainted.
Rice testified rumors after the attack indicated Sheffield and Black were going to start some type of "mail business" together, but something went wrong and that is why Black was killed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.