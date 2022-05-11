CHARLESTON — An expert witness called by attorneys for opioid manufacturers in West Virginia’s ongoing trial spent several hours on the stand Wednesday pointing out what he believed were weaknesses in the state’s argument that over-prescription of opioids by defendants caused an addiction crisis.
Rob Lyerla is a professor at Western Michigan University who spent more than 20 years of his career working with multiple public health agencies including the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
With a background in statistics and research experience in epidemiology, Lyerla testified Wednesday that he believed several analyses relied upon by the state on drug overdose deaths and trends were scientifically unsound.
He testified that not enough evidence exists to show a causal relationship between an increase in opioid prescriptions filled by Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC in the 1990s and early 2000s and an increase in overdose deaths still being experienced in places like West Virginia today.
Using data from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Lyerla argued nonmedical drug use in West Virginia has remained relatively consistent over the past three decades. Lyerla said expert witnesses called by the state who used different data sources from the same time — like the CDC and hospital discharge data — to demonstrate the impact of increased prescriptions in the state failed to control for bias in that data.
The largest example Lyerla gave was a lack of national standards for classifying cause of death reports. The state used such reports to draw a connection between increased prescription drug use and increased recreational drug use — with substances like meth and heroin — that eventually lead to more people dying from those drugs.
Such reports, Lyerla testified, are subjective and can change state-to-state and even case-to-case.
Lyerla said that while a subset of people who were prescribed opioid medications would eventually use other drugs, those practices are not necessarily because of the prescriptions.
Throughout the first several weeks of the ongoing trial, attorneys for the state of West Virginia argued the ongoing addiction epidemic started here when opioid manufacturers flooded the state with prescription pills. Once the government began cracking down on over-prescribing, those who developed substance use disorder were forced to use other, cheaper substances available on the black market.
On Wednesday, Linda Singer, counsel for the state, argued that Lyerla failed to speak with any West Virginia physicians or epidemiologists in making these assertions. Lyerla, who is not professionally trained as an epidemiologist himself, also did not review numerous epidemiological studies on the state’s addiction trends in creating his analysis.
The ongoing trial began April 4 and is expected to go until at least May 27. The case is a bench trial, so Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope is the only person who will consider the evidence and decide the case.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medication.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
Attorneys for Teva and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.