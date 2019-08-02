HUNTINGTON - Drivers can expect delays while using McCoy Road in Huntington as crews work to repair a road slip.
Work to repair the slip on McCoy Road, near the intersection of Summit Drive, began Monday and is expected to last approximately 90 days.
Temporary stop lights have been set up on both ends of the project. Drivers can expect to wait at these stop lights between eight and 10 minutes at a time.
This will give cranes and other heavy equipment access to the alternate lane to drive pilings into the hillside, according to a news release issued by Bryan Chambers, city communications director.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route around Summit Drive, which is to follow 5th Street to Old Miller Road and to McCullough Road.