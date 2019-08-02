hnt1-75z6wwkomwgndv2_17561.jpg
Buy Now

Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch A motorist drives around a road slip along McCoy Road on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON - Drivers can expect delays while using McCoy Road in Huntington as crews work to repair a road slip.

Work to repair the slip on McCoy Road, near the intersection of Summit Drive, began Monday and is expected to last approximately 90 days.

Temporary stop lights have been set up on both ends of the project. Drivers can expect to wait at these stop lights between eight and 10 minutes at a time.

This will give cranes and other heavy equipment access to the alternate lane to drive pilings into the hillside, according to a news release issued by Bryan Chambers, city communications director.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route around Summit Drive, which is to follow 5th Street to Old Miller Road and to McCullough Road.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.