road work BLOX.tif
Metro Creative

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Delays are possible over the next few weeks starting Monday on the U.S. 60 bridge connecting Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Kenova, West Virginia, over the Big Sandy River.

A fiber optic cable installation will require daily flagged traffic, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project will lead to one-lane traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekday as flaggers will alternate traffic across the bridge, according to the release.

