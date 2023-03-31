CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Delays are possible over the next few weeks starting Monday on the U.S. 60 bridge connecting Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Kenova, West Virginia, over the Big Sandy River.
A fiber optic cable installation will require daily flagged traffic, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project will lead to one-lane traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekday as flaggers will alternate traffic across the bridge, according to the release.
Because of heavy traffic, as many as 8,000 vehicles per day use the bridge so the work will lead to backups and delays are expected.
Contractors will remove construction barrels and cones after work is completed each day allowing normal driving during evening and overnight hours.
Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while in the work zone.
