Because of later deadlines to provide coverage of the last day of the West Virginia legislative session and the switch to daylight saving time, delivery of Sunday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch is likely to be later than usual. We ask for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- World of Wheels rolls into Huntington
- Fairland defeats Chesapeake, Ironton falls in district finals
- MU women wrapping up regular season in Florida
- Police roundup: Shoplifting cases included among HPD incident reports
- Bill to help former offenders in recovery get their driver’s license back heads to governor
- Man charged in shooting death jailed for failed drug test
- Woman sues Division of Corrections over brother’s death
Online Poll
Do you have any delinquent municipal fees?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Appalachian Power files for rate increase
- Ohio men accused of traveling to Huntington to sexually assault children
- Huntington investigation nets three arrests
- Barboursville man charged with threatening terrorist acts
- Man charged with robbery in Altizer incident
- Five elementary schools face replacement in unveiled facilities plan
- Man charged with murder in Huntington has violent criminal past
- Mayor explains endorsement of Bloomberg
- Akron man admits to federal drug crimes committed while serving Huntington sentence in shootings
- Man who filmed infant molestation sentenced to life in prison
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: Fifth Annual MU Bridal and Special Event Expo
- Photos: W.Va. State High School Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: MU Athletes volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
- Photos: Young People’s Concert
- Photos: Spring Valley defeats Huntington in AAA boy's basketball tournament
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts Indoor Triathlon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall University Fencing Club meets; is open to new members
Most Popular
Articles
- Appalachian Power files for rate increase
- Ohio men accused of traveling to Huntington to sexually assault children
- Huntington investigation nets three arrests
- Barboursville man charged with threatening terrorist acts
- Man charged with robbery in Altizer incident
- Five elementary schools face replacement in unveiled facilities plan
- Man charged with murder in Huntington has violent criminal past
- Mayor explains endorsement of Bloomberg
- Akron man admits to federal drug crimes committed while serving Huntington sentence in shootings
- Man who filmed infant molestation sentenced to life in prison
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: Fifth Annual MU Bridal and Special Event Expo
- Photos: W.Va. State High School Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: MU Athletes volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
- Photos: Young People’s Concert
- Photos: Spring Valley defeats Huntington in AAA boy's basketball tournament
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts Indoor Triathlon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall University Fencing Club meets; is open to new members