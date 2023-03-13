HAMLIN, W.Va. — A state delegate attended a recent Lincoln County Commission meeting to express concerns and ask questions.
Delegate David Adkins, R-Lincoln, came before the commission during its regular meeting March 2 to express concern about how the agendas are formulated for each meeting. He said he came to speak about damages at the courthouse that are in need of repair.
“It’s either the secretary or the county commission that is deliberately picking who can speak or who cannot and that’s a violation of the law,” Adkins said. “The Lincoln County Commission has been neglecting the people of Lincoln County for years. I called Melissa Smith at the West Virginia Courthouse Facility Improvement Authority, which I’d like to add that neither Mary [Napier] or the County Commission has not contacted since 2013. Why would anybody wait so long? I set up a meeting with her and her engineer at the Lincoln County Courthouse to look at the water damage inside, outside cracks and roof replacement.”
Adkins also questioned the methods for payment of the repairs that have been pursued by the commission.
“To get an outside repair done for free, instead of getting a bank loan that the taxpayers would need to pay back because they do not pay off loans nor do they reimburse bank loans,” Adkins said. “The $39,000 that Commissioner [Josh] Stowers and [Phoebe] Harless are trying to use for moving two offices around can be used to repair the inside of the courthouse, that will not be covered with the West Virginia Courthouse Facility Improvement Authority. This $39,000 plus could be used for new officers or staff.”
Adkins also said he is planning to call for an investigation into spending practices by the county commission.
“There will be an investigation into the spending and practices of the Lincoln County Commission as soon as the session is over, so that I have time to do this,” Adkins said. “Then on another note, the Town of Hamlin will have a municipal lawyer looking into the Lincoln County Commission for not getting a permit like the demo company did and breaking town ordinance laws. Town residents get their permits, if approved, maybe that’s why the courthouse didn’t try knowing the trailers wouldn’t pass. Anyways, that’s my gripes and that’s the actions going to be taken.”
Commission President Josh Stowers explained the process for forming the agenda and for instances when commissioners ask someone to come speak during the public comment period of the meeting.
“Delegate Adkins, I think there is some confusion generally on my part as who's on the agenda,” Stowers said. “If anybody asks to be on the agenda, we put them on. The only difference under public comment as opposed to discussion and possible action, is I would put it on there if there’s possible action that we would have to take. If someone wants to come and speak on a topic, wants to come, and address the commission about how terrible we are or whatever it may be, if there’s no action for us to take, I’m going to put it on public comment.”
Stowers said, from his understanding, if someone calls with a request to be placed on the agenda no one is ever denied the opportunity to address the commission in a public meeting.
“You made the request to put you on the agenda, anybody can make a request, there’s a clipboard there and anybody can show up and sign in under public comment,” Stowers said. “I’m not keeping anyone off the agenda, and I wouldn’t do that. This is an open forum, and you can come and say whatever you want to say. Now if we get 100 people that want to speak, I might put them on a time limit, so we can get out of here. I don’t want there to be any confusion that I’m keeping anybody off the agenda. I wouldn’t do that.”
Stowers also sent a statement to The Lincoln Journal following the meeting, in which he responded to Adkins’ claims about the commission breaking ordinances in the town of Hamlin for construction.
“The Health Department was a standing item on the County Commission meeting agenda for nearly a year,” Stowers said. “Every item from application, concept, RFP, bidding to eventual award. The town of Hamlin and general public had ample opportunity to bring any and all concerns to the commission. Once completed, it will bring a tremendous amount of added value to the town and county as whole with regard to access, education and opportunity with regard to the overall health of the citizens of the county.”
Stowers also refuted Adkins’ claim that the county had not been in contact with the Courthouse Facilities Board in the emailed statement.
“I have been in regular discussion with Melissa Garrettson from the Courthouse Facilities Board,” Stowers said. “The only reason the county has secured private financing is in order to begin the replacement process immediately due to the imminent situation. Request for bids have already been ran for a week in local publications and will run for at least an additional week. Our plan is to apply for the grant monies — in addition to Courthouse Facilities — reimburse ourselves and pay off the note thereby having zero overall cost to the county.”
Under public comment, Ronnie Baker spoke to the commission about conditions at the Ranger Community Parks and Recreation. He explained that there was open dumping happening at the park and that it needed addressed.
The Commissioners discussed and approved the following actions:
- Yeager resolution
- Branchland/Midkiff PSD’s request for ARP money for phase 2 of Ranger Bottom water project in the amount of $126,929.54
- Sheriff Gary Linville’s request for a new cruiser in the amount of $45,000
- Civil Service board vacancies
- Drug lawsuit settlement for Walgreens, Bypass Pharmacy, Rhonda Pharmacy, “The” Pharmacy, Clendenin Pharmacy and Fruth Pharmacy
- All new business was approved by unanimous vote with the exception of the appointment of Tarra Browning to the Harts Community Center Board and Direl Baker to the Tri-River Transit Board.
The meeting also went into an executive session to discuss possible legal action and there was no action taken. Upon completion of the executive session, Stowers made a motion to retain legal counsel and it was approved.
Stowers adjourned the meeting. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 16.