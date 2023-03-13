The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A state delegate attended a recent Lincoln County Commission meeting to express concerns and ask questions.

Delegate David Adkins, R-Lincoln, came before the commission during its regular meeting March 2 to express concern about how the agendas are formulated for each meeting. He said he came to speak about damages at the courthouse that are in need of repair.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you