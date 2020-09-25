UNTINGTON — Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, and Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, delegates for West Virginia’s 17th District, were the winners of the President’s Media Quoits Invitational at Marshall University on Thursday.
Rohrbach carried the team with three impressive ringers — when the metal disc lands on a small pole — in one game.
Quoits was the favorite game of Marshall’s namesake, John Marshall. A mix of horseshoes and cornhole, the game is played with metal discs with a hole in the center. The discs are thrown into a dirt pit with a stake in the middle. Points are based off who is closest to the center stake.
The university invites media, local politicians and other community leaders to participate in the tournament each year. The invitational is part of the university’s celebration of Constitution Week.