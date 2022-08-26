HUNTINGTON — A long-term issue about delinquent Huntington Stormwater Utility payments was discussed again during a Tuesday meeting.
According to the August report, 1,586 of 1,955 delinquent active accounts for the stormwater utility are from Cycle S, or non-owner-occupied homes. This class includes landlords or tax-sale properties. The total 60-day past-due balance was over $650,000. Cycle S accounts were about $500,000 of that.
Staff members found that of active Cycle S delinquent accounts, 998 owners resided in Huntington, 252 were from out of state and 186 were from elsewhere in West Virginia, the report said. This information was requested during the June meeting. Some of the accounts have not been paid since 2014, which is when the stormwater utility ordinance was enacted.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams requested finding a way to strengthen the current ordinance to ensure the accounts are paid.
“I’m not going to be coming back month after month … unless I’m taking something to City Council and have an assurance that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that we … have standing to collect a debt that is owed, where there are 1,500-plus individuals and organizations that are thumbing their nose at us,” Williams said during the board meeting.
This is the second year the stormwater utility has pursued liens on properties with delinquent accounts. An issue is that properties are sold without the traditional closing online via Facebook Marketplace or Ebay without a title search. Typically, a closing agent has the responsibility of determining what lien is on a property and making sure it’s paid.
City attorney Scott Damron said that under the current ordinance, the biggest offenders can be identified and have liens placed on them.
The stormwater utility must front money when placing liens on properties. Damron said that after spending funds to file a lawsuit and execute a lien, a property may not be bought. An owner with multiple properties of value would have incentive to avoid a lawsuit if liens are placed on them.
In other business, the board heard an update on various projects in the Tuesday meeting, which also included the Huntington Water Quality and the Huntington Sanitary boards’ meetings, including the West Virginia Division of Highways’ work to clean out a box culvert along Arlington Boulevard that flows into the Guyandotte River. As of Tuesday, the DOH had cleared 50 feet of the more than 200-foot line.
A hydraulic analysis by engineering firm Mott McDonald is being completed to gather information on the culvert. That will answer questions such as how much water flows through the culvert, if a bigger one is needed and what the elevation is since the Guyandotte River was raised.
Top soil work for the 11th Street pump station is finished. The last steps include aligning the pumps in the station.
Debris areas in Fourpole Creek have been identified in Huntington city limits, and the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department has removed debris from the areas. Two areas will require an outside contractor: Wilson Court and between Enslow Park and Kinetic Park.
Board members were in an almost hourlong executive session to discuss personnel matters and litigation.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
