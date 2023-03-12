According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia.
People with dementia have symptoms that interfere with daily life — including disruptions in language, memory, attention, recognition, problem solving and decision making. Common signs to watch for include not being able to complete tasks without help, trouble naming items or close family members, forgetting the function of items, repeating questions, taking longer to complete normal tasks, misplacing items often, and being unable to retrace steps/getting lost.
“If you know of someone who is showing these symptoms, urge them to make an appointment with his/her primary care provider,” shared Phu Le, MD, Neurologist, Holzer Health System. “There are steps that can be taken to help plan for future treatment of dementia.”
When an individual shows signs of dementia, he/she is often referred to a neurologist for additional tests such as imaging of the brain, screening for hormone and vitamin deficiencies, which help to guide treatment options.
“There are different types of dementia, and different options for how we handle the future care of the disease,” shares Dr. Le. “For example, individuals with early Alzheimer dementia may benefit from medications that can slow the progression of the disease. We work with the individual and family members to ensure that they get the best treatment possible and to have the best life possible moving forward.”
Beside medications, healthy behaviors may also reduce your risk for dementia. Although age, genetics, and family history can’t be changed, addressing risk factors may prevent or delay up to 40% of dementia cases per the CDC.
Tips for optimal health include:
1. Quit smoking
Quitting smoking may help maintain brain health and reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and other smoking-related illnesses. Free quitline: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669)
2. Maintain a healthy blood pressure level
Tens of millions of American adults have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control. Know your numbers and keep them within a healthy range.
3. Be physically active
CDC studies show physical activity can improve thinking, reduce risk of depression/anxiety and help you sleep better.
4. Maintain a healthy weight
Healthy weight isn’t about short-term dietary changes. Instead, it’s about a lifestyle that includes healthy eating and regular physical activity. Make the right choices with your eating choices and work toward overall good health.
5. Get enough sleep
A third of American adults report that they usually get less sleep than the recommended amount. Know how much sleep is needed for your age range and strive to obtain it each night.
6. Stay engaged
There are many ways for individuals to become involved in your communities. Find local organizations and volunteer your time/efforts to make a difference for your surroundings and yourself.
7. Manage blood sugar
Know your blood sugar numbers and maintain an healthy blood sugar range. This is especially important if you have diabetes.
Dr. Le is a graduate of Ross University School of Medicine and completed his residency and internship at the University of Buffalo, Buffalo, New York. He is accepting new patients at Holzer Jackson and Gallipolis locations. For more information, or for an appointment, call 1-855-446-5937.
