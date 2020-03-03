HUNTINGTON — Residents living in downtown Huntington got a new representative on City Council on Tuesday night.
Bishop Charles Shaw, a Democrat, was appointed by council members to take the District 3 seat, which includes downtown from 1st to 18th streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. The seat was vacated Feb. 11 after former council member Alex Vence resigned, citing demands to balance his city duties and his personal life.
Shaw said he’s never held public office before, but decided to apply for the vacant seat because he’s already “accustomed to serving.” Shaw is pastor of Real Life Christian Center Church and serves on several board of directors, such as Recovery Point, Recovered Solutions, United Way of the River Cities and WorkForce West Virginia. He is also a faith coordinator for Huntington’s Quick Response Team.
“I prayed about it and thought about it,” he said. “Then I thought this is another way and another opportunity for me to serve the city of Huntington.”
Shaw will hold the seat for the remainder of Vence’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31. Shaw did not file to run for election during the city’s campaign filing season in January, so he will not be eligible to retain the seat following the general election Nov. 3.
Shaw said it’s too early to think about any 2024 campaign plans, but he hopes to spend the remainder of the year working with fellow council members to better the city. He wants to see the city continue its goals of demolishing unsafe and abandoned structures, combating substance abuse disorder and attracting new developments downtown.
Terrance Patrick Houck, Samuel McGuffin, Jacqueline A. Proctor and Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh also applied and interviewed for the seat Tuesday night. Council members said it was not an easy decision because each applicant was qualified.
The applicants were interviewed individually by council members in an executive session lasting about one hour and 30 minutes. In public, council members then made nominations to the seat. It took four rounds to narrow down the applicants until Shaw received a majority of votes.
Council members Jennifer Wheeler and Rebecca Howe were absent from the meeting, so applicants needed six votes to obtain a majority.
In the first round, Shaw received three votes, McGuffin received three votes, Houck received two votes and Proctor received one vote.
In the second round, Shaw received four votes, while McGuffin and Houck tied with two votes each. In the third round, Shaw received five votes, McGuffin received two votes and Houck received one vote.
Shaw was appointed in the fourth round after receiving six votes, while McGuffin received two votes. Shaw was then sworn in by City Clerk Barbara Miller, which makes him eligible to participate during City Council’s next regular meeting Monday, March 9.