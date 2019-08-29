HUNTINGTON - Residents living in Huntington's easternmost neighborhoods got a new representative on City Council on Wednesday night.
Ted V. Kluemper Jr., a Democrat, was appointed by council members to take the District 9 seat, which includes the neighborhoods of Guyandotte, Altizer, Arlington Park and a portion of Highlawn. The seat was vacated Aug. 12 after former council member Tina Brooks resigned for personal reasons.
Kluemper said he is new to politics, but threw his hat into the ring because he wanted to make a difference in his community.
"I've always been an advocate of Huntington, and I feel like we have the greatest city in the world," he said. "I would like to do my small thing to keep our city moving up."
He said he looks forward to meeting the people of the district to learn about their concerns.
"My number is in the phone book and I'm willing to listen to you. I'm new at this, but I will be able to take people's concerns, good and bad, and pass them along and see what I can do to help," he said.
Kluemper retired from the insurance business after 52 years, having sold his agency, Ted V. Kluemper Insurance Agency, to Mountain State Insurance Agency in January. Although he has not served in public office before, Kleumper is involved with several organizations. He is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia's Board of Directors and the Boy Scouts Executive Board, among others. He served as president of the Huntington Rotary Club from 2009-10 and was chairman of the Board of Huntington Credit Bureau.
Eleven people had applied for the District 9 seat earlier this week, but only eight showed up to a special meeting convened Wednesday to conduct interviews. Following an executive session that lasted two hours, council members made nominations to the seat.
Gareth Douglas Barnett, John "Jack" Dorsey Daniels and Carl L. Eastham all received nominations, in addition to Kluemper.
Council members then voted from those nominated until a majority was reached. It took two rounds to narrow down the applicants until Kluemper was selected.
In the first round, Kluemper received three votes and Eastham received two votes. Daniels and Barnett each received one vote.
In the second round, Kluemper received five votes and Eastham, a former Huntington fire chief, received two votes.
Kista Black, David Kitchen, Anna Warren Lewis and Aaron Z. Morrison did not receive nominations. Joe Powers, John D. Short and Gregg Ellyn Walker applied for the seat by deadline earlier this week but did not show up Wednesday.
Kluemper was sworn in immediately following Wednesday's vote and will participate in the next regular City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as a council member. He will serve the remainder of Brooks' unexpired term, which will end Jan. 1, 2020. Kluemper said he intends to run for election in 2020 if his health allows it. He will need to win in the 2020 primary and general elections to hold on to the seat.
Council members Alex Vence, Tom McGuffin and Rebecca Howe were absent from Wednesday's special meeting.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.