HUNTINGTON — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
Invited speakers include Billy Bailey, candidate for Cabell County Commission; Chuck Zerkle, candidate for re-election for sheriff of Cabell County; and Corky Hammers, candidate for re-election for prosecuting attorney of Cabell County. Other Democratic candidates attending will have the opportunity to introduce themselves.
A luncheon buffet will be served at a cost of $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required, and the deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 22. Those planning to attend must RSVP to President Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762 or stppbjs35@aol.com.
Following the luncheon, a brief PAC meeting will be held.
Annual club dues for 2020 in the amount of $10 are due and may be paid at the luncheon. Registered Democrats are welcome to join the organization.