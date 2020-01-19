HUNTINGTON — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.

Invited speakers include Billy Bailey, candidate for Cabell County Commission; Chuck Zerkle, candidate for re-election for sheriff of Cabell County; and Corky Hammers, candidate for re-election for prosecuting attorney of Cabell County. Other Democratic candidates attending will have the opportunity to introduce themselves.

A luncheon buffet will be served at a cost of $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required, and the deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 22. Those planning to attend must RSVP to President Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762 or stppbjs35@aol.com.

Following the luncheon, a brief PAC meeting will be held.

Annual club dues for 2020 in the amount of $10 are due and may be paid at the luncheon. Registered Democrats are welcome to join the organization.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.