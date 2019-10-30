HUNTINGTON — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County (DWCCC) will have a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
The program will include an election of club officers.
Items for discussion will include plans for the 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration, which will be Nov. 16 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For ticket information, email RKDinner@wvdemocrats.com.
A luncheon buffet will be served at a cost of $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required, and the deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 30. All those planning to attend must make advance reservations by email at janetartrip@yahoo.com, kbs25701@gmail.com or ahughart@usgs.gov. Phone reservations may be made by contacting Janet Artrip at 304-634-5855, Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762, Barbara Booth at 304-522-1471, Allison Hughart at 304-964-3669, or Kay Stewart at 304-523-4389.
New members and guests are always welcome.