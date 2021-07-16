The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.

The program will include presentations by Dels. Chad Lovejoy and Sean Hornbuckle, who have announced their intention to run for re-election in 2022. Democratic candidates for other offices will have the opportunity to introduce themselves.

A luncheon buffet will be served for $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required, and the deadline is Wednesday, July 21. All those planning to attend must RSVP to President Betty Stepp by calling or texting 304-634-6762 or emailing stppbjs35@aol.com.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Registered Democrats are welcome to attend and join the organization.

