HUNTINGTON — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County (DWCCC) will have a luncheon and monthly meeting Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, at 12:30 p.m.
The featured speaker will be Lacy Watson, of Bluefield, who has announced his candidacy to represent the people of West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.
Information will be provided concerning the Cabell County Democratic Women’s Political Action Committee plans for a “Candidates’ Chili Cook-Off” fundraiser to be held Oct. 20 at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center.
A luncheon buffet will be served at a cost of $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required, and the deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
All those planning to attend must make advance reservations by email at janetartrip@yahoo.com, kbs25701@gmail.com or ahughart@usgs.gov. Phone reservations may be made by contacting any of the following: Janet Artrip at 304-634-5855, Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762, Barbara Booth at 304-522-1471, Allison Hughart at 304-964-3669 or Kay Stewart at 304-523-4389.
New members and guests are always welcome.