HUNTINGTON — Construction crews demolished the former 5th Avenue Burger King in Huntington on Monday.
The site was recently purchased by the developers of Tanyard Station in Barboursville.
They have announced plans to convert the site into a two-story building that will offer retail and student apartments.
“We are currently working on the site plan, which has not been submitted to the city of Huntington for approval,” said Brent Roswall, developer with Interstate Development Co. LLC. “The preliminary site plan may change several times before it is submitted.”
Roswall says the plan is for a two-story building consisting of about 7,500 square feet of retail space on the first floor and student apartments on the second floor. Roswall said he wasn’t sure at this point how many apartments there will be.
“Hopefully, construction will begin starting early summer, with a late fall opening,” Roswall said.
The site is across from Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the Marshall University campus.