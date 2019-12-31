ASHLAND — Demolition began last week on an 81-year-old building at Central Avenue and 15th Street in Ashland.
The historic site was home to several facilities since its completion in 1938, including Ashland Junior College, Ashland Community College, University of Kentucky Ashland Center and Ashland Independent Schools offices.
Owner Melissa Rigsby purchased the property this month after it was condemned in 2016. Although the building has been vacant since 2011, an attempt was made by a local doctor in 2017 to repurpose the building into a drug rehabilitation center.
The Ashland Board of Zoning Adjustment denied the proposal.
Stone Works Construction LLC out of Portsmouth, Ohio, was hired for the structure’s demolition and workers said the project will take at least another week to complete.