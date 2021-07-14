PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Engines were revving, mud was flying and metal was crunching as people competed in the annual demolition derby Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Events and shows are scheduled at the fairgrounds in Proctorville all week, with Ohio Valley Wrestling being featured at the grandstand Wednesday, July 14. Livestock shows are scheduled throughout the day, and the carnival featuring rides and games opens at 4 p.m.
Admission is $10, which includes the rides and admission to grandstand events. Admission for seniors above 65 years old is $5. Parking is $5 per car.
The Lawrence County Fair continues through Saturday, July 17. More information can be found online at www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.