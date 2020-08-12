Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The demolition of the 80-year-old Cabell County Jail is set to continue through the month of August after beginning in late July.

Raze International Inc., an Ohio-based construction firm, was selected in the spring for the project with a $198,000 bid.

“We have agreed on an end date of Sept. 5, and they seem to think they are on that target,” Cabell County Planner Chad Nelson said Tuesday.

The jail, located along 7th Street next to the Cabell County Courthouse, closed in 2003 after the Western Regional Jail was opened in Barboursville. It was used for storage and office space following the closure.

