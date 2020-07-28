HUNTINGTON — The end has come for the historic old county jail building, located on the courthouse grounds in Huntington.
Demolition of the Cabell County Jail, which was closed in 2003 with the opening of Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, started Monday by Raze International Inc., of Shadyside, Ohio. The construction firm was selected earlier this year after submitting a $198,000 bid for the demolition to the Cabell County Commission.
The building is located along 7th Street, just west of the Cabell County Courthouse, and was built in 1940. It had housed Cabell County criminal offenders for decades until it closed, after which it was used for storage and office space. It also held offenders the days they had court hearings before a judge, until those holding cells were moved inside the courthouse.
The four-story jail was designed to hold 240 prisoners and cost roughly $240,000 to build. It was built at the site of a former jail, which was moved and later demolished in 1940 after the completion of the new jail.