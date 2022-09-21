HUNTINGTON — Local baseball fans can rejoice, as the demolition of structures at the site of the future home of Marshall University baseball started this week.
Announced in June, the baseball stadium site is located in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, placing the stadium behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
Buildings on the property, which have not been occupied in years, came toppling down starting Tuesday by way of heavy equipment brought in to level the site for construction to begin.
Marshall announced Monday it received a successful proposal for the financing, development and construction for a baseball stadium, greenlighting the institution to start the demolition.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said the project starts with the end in mind.
“We are building a ballpark. We have much work to do, but JDS Development LLC has provided us with a vision and plan that ends with Marshall playing baseball inside our newly developed complex, which will be connected holistically with Dot Hicks Field, the home of Marshall softball,” he said.
The announcement was made with another — a $50,000 donation to the project from Tim and Trudy Rockel to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation. Longtime supporters of Marshall Athletics, the Rockels said it was past due for the university to have an on-campus baseball facility.
“We wanted to step up and help push this through completion. Every donation counts toward the goal. Hopefully, the stadium promotes the game of baseball even more in the Tri-State area,” the couple said jointly.
John Sutherland, senior associate athletic director for development and executive director of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, called the gift a difference maker for the project.
The Herd is expected to debut in its new home by the 2024 season.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
