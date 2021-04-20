HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools was denied a request for $10 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority on Monday, directly impacting the outlook for the construction of an elementary school in the district.
With its request, Cabell County offered a $6,999,000 match from local funds in order to fulfill the funding needed for the new, nearly $17 million Meadows Elementary School, to be moved from its current location to a new site near Huntington High School.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said solidifying a timeline for the construction of the new school was contingent on the SBA’s decision Monday.
If the county had gotten the funding, things could move forward. Because it didn’t, the Meadows project will be moved further down the line and other projects that are already funded could get underway ahead of it.
“When you look at all the bond projects combined, we’re going to look at the sequencing of events, and I don’t think that this decision will hinder anything as it pertains to the school bond projects,” Saxe said.
The SBA also denied funding for the addition of Buffalo Elementary School to Buffalo Middle School. Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said he was not surprised by the decision, and he hopes funds will be approved during the SBA’s next funding cycle in December.
“It’s my understanding that there were about 30 needs projects submitted across the state, and the School Building Authority chose seven of those projects,” he said. “So we knew, with the number of projects, and we were told there were some good project proposals, we knew it would be an uphill climb to get the funding approved. At this time, though, we do plan to resubmit the funding request.”
The project is estimated to cost $24.9 million, and Alexander asked the SBA for $23.9 million and said the remaining $1 million would be contributed by the Board of Education.
The state School Building Authority’s board voted Monday to disburse $74.9 million to seven county school systems for school construction and major renovation projects. The projects chosen for funding are in Roane, Mineral, Mercer, Jefferson, Greenbrier, Summers and Ohio counties.
The SBA board approved funding all seven based on recommendations from its staff, with no dissent.
SBA Executive Director David Roach said he expects about $75 million to be available in December.
The Cabell County Board of Education selected sites for four new facilities earlier this year. Milton and Davis Creek elementary schools will also receive new buildings in the coming years, thanks to a bond levy approved by voters last year.
“Meadows may not get started as soon as the other ones do, but we don’t want to put all of those projects out to bid at the same time,” Saxe said, adding, “We want to spread that out because our people know and the contractors know that they can’t do them all at the same time.”
Saxe said he remains hopeful that the county will be awarded its requested amount of funding in December.
“The SBA has some tough decisions to make. I mean, there are schools all across the state that have some critical issues, and there is a finite amount of money, but we know the Cabell County taxpayers have made a significant commitment to getting these projects done, and we look forward to the SBA assisting the community in completing this huge scope of work that Cabell County so desperately needs,” Saxe said.
In the meantime, Saxe said, site planning for Meadows will continue. That includes meetings with the design team and architects and modifying the funding request if needed before submitting a new grant application later this year.
The district could break ground on three other school building projects for Davis Creek Elementary, Milton Elementary and the Cabell County Career and Technology Center in the near future, but more permanent timelines have not been created for construction of those buildings yet.
“I think you’ll start seeing construction beginning and dirt being moved in the next several months for several projects. The sequence of events, as far as Meadows is concerned, we’ll be pushing that back until at least December when we are hopefully being considered for that grant award,” Saxe said.
Wayne County’s proposal for Buffalo would expand Buffalo Middle School to allow for the consolidation of the middle and elementary schools. With plans of adding 66,000 square feet, Alexander said elementary students would be kept separate from middle school students in the new K-8 facility.
The project would also allow for the creation of a STEM lab to be utilized by middle school students and renovations to special education classrooms.
Alexander said Board of Education members will go back and review the proposal before resubmitting in September.
“We will reevaluate the project and update any numbers, the design and see if we need to improve the project,” he said. “But for the most part, it will be the same proposal.”