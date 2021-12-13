CHARLESTON — Four months before Kian Myers was shot and killed, a dental hygienist noticed a large bruise on the boy’s arm.
Sarah Peters also witnessed an adult male verbally abusing Kian in the parking lot during the same appointment. Peters called the local Child Protective Services center to report suspected child abuse, but she was referred to the state’s hotline. Peters said she was asked for basic personal information on the boy and his siblings. She emphasized that the child was visibly ”super scared of his dad.” Before she could send pictures and explain her suspicions further, Peters said the operator abruptly ended the call. She was later informed there would be no investigation, as the agency did not suspect abuse or neglect.
Kian, 4, was one of five boys shot and killed by Oreanna Myers, who then burned down their two-story house near Williamsburg, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, before turning the gun on herself on Dec. 8, 2020. Oreanna Myers was the mother of three of the boys. Two of the boys were her husband’s from a previous marriage.
Peters spoke before state legislators Dec. 7 about her experience with the state’s child services agency. In her 11 years working for Greenbrier Valley Pediatric Dentistry, this was only her second abuse referral to the agency, Peters told the Joint Committee on Children and Families, which is composed of 11 senators and 11 delegates from both parties. Neither the local agency nor law enforcement spoke to Peters in the months after her referral, she said.
Mike Spradlin, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper and Greenbrier County resident since 1974, said the community was “rocked to its core” after hearing of the tragedy. He said it was not long after that rumors started swirling about the house fire and the 25-year-old mother’s history of mental illness.
Spradlin said his investigation uncovered signs of abuse, neglect and violence. Claims were made to various agencies, he said, including police and child services, but the pieces were never put together. Spradlin spoke emotionally about those patterns of abuse that led to six deaths, saying he has grandchildren aged similarly to the boys.
Jeff Pack, commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services, said there are a number of counties where child services offices are woefully understaffed — some seeing a nearly 50% vacancy rate. Pack told lawmakers there is an “impending crisis on the horizon” for child and adult protective services in West Virginia, if these gaps in communication and reporting are not addressed.
Pack said he looks to certain counties to remain hopeful. Raleigh County, he said, has done a “phenomenal” job with abuse and neglect cases, and he looks to these counties as models for the rest of the state to follow.
“There are counties that do this well. There are counties that succeed,” Pack said. “This is doable.”
A primary focus is meeting the staffing needs of state and local health agencies. If the state cannot first work to fill vacancies, similar problems could continue to occur, Pack said.
The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the issues already fracturing these services and agencies — low pay, low staffing and stagnant funding — other speakers Tuesday told the joint committee. An audit released just months before the pandemic began found that West Virginia Child Protective Services workers, who are mandated by law to investigate child abuse allegations, failed to look into half of the reports of child abuse in 2018 within the required time.
Lawmakers did not ask presenters questions about the Myers case, as the hearing ran over the two-hour window.