CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Water and Waste Management wants public feedback on a restoration plan for the Big Sandy River, lower Ohio River and Twelvepole Creek watersheds.
The Division of Water and Waste Management will hold a virtual public meeting for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads for select streams in those rivers and watersheds. A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards as required by the federal Clean Water Act. The DEP will make revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
For detailed information and resources for the TMDL, visit www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl and select the watersheds in the Hydrologic Group E list at the bottom of the page. An interactive overview of the project is available at https://arcg.is/1TWiij.
Certain streams in these watersheds do not meet water quality standards for fecal coliform bacteria, total iron, selenium, pH, dissolved aluminum, beryllium, and/or dissolved oxygen.
The comment period runs through Jan. 12, 2021, to allow additional time for comments considering the holidays.
DEP staff will host a virtual meeting to present an overview of the TMDL development process and answer questions at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. This meeting is open to the public and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3q5K8xp with meeting ID 857 7584 3610, passcode 806865, and dial by phone 1-301-715-8592.
Comments must be submitted no later than Jan. 12 to Mindy Neil at Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov via email or by mail at Mindy Neil, ATTN: Big Sandy, Lower Ohio, Twelvepole Draft TMDL comments West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th St. S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.