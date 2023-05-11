The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — High rates of suspension in West Virginia schools were examined during the state board of education meeting on Wednesday, illustrating widespread use and disproportionate distribution among Black, low-socio-economic status and disabled student populations.

Together, the state Department of Education’s Office of Data Analysis & Research and its Office of Leadership Development & Support compiled 169,963 discipline referrals from the 2021-22 school year involving 51,432 students, which led to 66,904 in and out-of-school suspensions for 28,702 students who lost, on average, 6.2 instructional days.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

