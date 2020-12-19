Essential reporting in volatile times.

An aerial view of the Cabell County Courthouse is seen on July 9, 2020.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington is still generally open to the public, but the public is being asked to limit in-person visits if they can.

Elected officials have been given permission to close their departments if they feel it is necessary given spacing and other factors, said Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.

All courts at the courthouse will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 21, through Jan. 3 due to COVID-19, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals reported Friday. Magistrates will remain on call to handle arraignments, preliminary hearings and emergencies.

The Cabell County Assessor’s Office is closed to walk-in traffic until Jan. 4.

Sobonya said other offices are rotating staff. The courthouse also has an air-purifying machine in use.

Members of the public should call ahead if they must visit the courthouse.

Reporter Taylor Stuck

