0502_goldenhorseshoe_01.jpg.jpg

The West Virginia Golden Horseshoe award

 Submitted photo/

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.

The Golden Horseshoe recognizes students for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history.

The state has administered the test each year since 1931. The exam focuses on topics including civics, government, geography, culture and more. A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are selected for the award. The other honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth-grade population.

The WVDE will host three ceremonies.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Wayne and others.

The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Mingo and others.

The third ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will recognize recipients from northern counties.

Here are the winners from counties in this region:

CABELL COUNTY

Reese Null, Huntington Middle; Lauryn Coffman, Huntington Middle; Beau Farley, St. Joseph Grade; Brodrick Hammers, Barboursville Middle; Brier Smith, Barboursville Middle; Kinley Williams, Milton Middle; Silas Coar, Milton Middle.

BOONE COUNTY

Cayden Sharps, Madison Middle; Karleigh Mooney, Sherman Junior High; Nickolas Tompkins, Madison Middle.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Iris Gregorich, Duval PK-8; Alexis Johnston, Hamlin PK-8; Julea Wade, Hamlin PK-8; Abigail Pauley, Hamlin PK-8.

LOGAN COUNTY

Christopher Spurlock, Logan Middle; Brilee Wilson, Chapmanville Middle; Madison Baker, Chapmanville Middle; Evy Altizer, Chapmanville Middle.

MINGO COUNTY

Jayce Fraley, Matewan PK-8; Seanna Ellis, Gilbert PK-8; Loraleigh Parker, Williamson PK-8; Haven Deskins, Lenore PK-9.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Kennedy Price, Hurricane Middle; Trenton Clower, Hurricane Middle; Kayla Taylor, Winfield Middle; Aidan Carney, Winfield Middle; Jaxon Adkins, Winfield Middle; Aidan Honaker, Poca Middle.

WAYNE COUNTY

Braydon Cooper, Buffalo Middle; Lillian Hammond, Buffalo Middle; Erica Adkins, Buffalo Middle; Nicholas Dennison, Wayne Middle; Eli Edmonds, Wayne Middle.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

