CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
The Golden Horseshoe recognizes students for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history.
The state has administered the test each year since 1931. The exam focuses on topics including civics, government, geography, culture and more. A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are selected for the award. The other honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth-grade population.
The WVDE will host three ceremonies.
The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Wayne and others.
The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Mingo and others.
The third ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will recognize recipients from northern counties.
Here are the winners from counties in this region:
