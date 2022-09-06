CHARLESTON — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened to a 71-year-old Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer last month.
Samuel Lee May, 44, and Arnold Ward Hiller, 47, both of whom lived with Cynthia Mudd at a house in the 5100 block of Saulton Drive, have been charged with concealment of a deceased body
Hiller also faces a fraud charge related to allegedly using Mudd’s credit union card to withdraw about $1,000 from an ATM.
During a news conference Tuesday, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said May and Hiller are the “main focal points” in the investigation into Mudd’s death. Crawford said deputies expect to file additional charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the sheriff’s office first responded to the home on Aug. 18 to check on Mudd. Her daughter had notified authorities that Mudd had not been heard from in several months.
Deputies knocked on Mudd’s door but did not get an answer. Mudd was reported missing and entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database as a missing person, according to the complaint.
The next day, deputies once again responded to the home, Crawford said. A neighbor told deputies about a freezer in the back yard of the property. In the freezer, deputies found a corpse in a roll of carpet, according to the complaint.
Deputies are waiting on confirmation from the state Medical Examiner’s office on the body’s identity and cause of death, but officials believe it to be Mudd, Crawford told reporters Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, while being questioned about Mudd’s death, May told deputies he had killed her, but he was unable to give details because he “blacked out.” Crawford said Tuesday that May’s statement about killing her had not been confirmed to be true.
“Peoples’ words — you know as well as I do — people say a lot of things,” Crawford said. “Whether or not that’s actually how it happened or not — that's the most difficult part of our job. A lot of people think it’s easy to go out here and charge somebody based off what somebody says, but there’s things we have to do, that we’re bound to do, and that’s to corroborate that information...
"We’re still working on it. We’re not trying to get in a hurry obviously. We’re going to work this until we get some conclusion," he said.
According to the complaint, May told police he and Arnold went to a local bar and had been drinking alcohol and that, once at home, he had blacked out and woke up the next morning, according to the complaint.
He said Mudd’s face was badly bruised and he assumed he had something to do with the bruises, according to the complaint. May said Mudd “passed away” a day or so later and Arnold had disposed of her body by rolling her up in the carpet and putting her in the freezer and then putting the freezer in the backyard.
Crawford said anyone with information — no matter how small they may think it is — is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.
"No matter how minor, minute that you think it is, it may help us put a piece of that puzzle that kind of takes it to the next level,” Crawford said. “So, we ask anybody that has information to contact us. That's why kind of we are having this (news conference today). We feel that there's somebody out there has information that we need to speak to, we want to speak to.”
Anyone with information about Mudd’s death is asked to call 304-357-0169.
Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
