HUNTINGTON — Authorities say a West Virginia deputy was hospitalized after coming into contact with the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

WCHS-TV reports that Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy pulled over a man on Route 40 on Friday afternoon after the deputy thought the man was having a medical problem.

Zerkle said when the deputy pulled the man over, he found that the man was experiencing a drug overdose. Zerkle said the deputy came into contact with heroin that was laced with fentanyl when he entered the man's car to move it.

The deputy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center to be treated. The man is facing drug charges.

