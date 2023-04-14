HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County sheriff's deputy who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with a police cruiser while off duty resigned from the department on Friday.
Jeffrey Racer was placed on administrative leave after the Dec. 30, 2022, incident and after 105 days, he decided to resign.
Racer struck Laney Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. on 31st Street (U.S. 60). The site of the crash can be seen decorated with photos of Hudson, posters, candles, balloons and stuffed animals.
“At this present time, I am not at liberty to talk about personnel matters or respond due to pending litigation,” Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said in a press release.
No charges have been filed yet, but an investigation continues with Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia, who has been assigned to the case.
The community and family members have protested at the crash site, the Cabell County Courthouse and the West Virginia capital about the investigation and that Racer was still employed at the sheriff’s office.
State Police Trooper M.J. Adkins said Racer recorded a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test on site. Adkins also said he had a green light at the intersection.
The vehicle’s black box was considered “inconclusive” due to the age of the cruiser, according to State Police.
While the black box results returned as inconclusive, Sorsaia told the Herald-Dispatch on March 1 no conclusions should be made yet. He said the black box result is relevant, but only one part of the investigation.
Sorsaia did not provide a statement regarding the resignation Friday.
