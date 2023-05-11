HUNTINGTON — Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia revealed Thursday no criminal charges will be filed against the off-duty deputy who fatally struck a teenager while he drove his cruiser in December 2022.
Sorsaia said the investigation results showed Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson’s death was not a result of negligence by former Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeffrey Racer.
Racer fatally struck Laney Hudson with his cruiser at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, on 31st Street (U.S. 60). Racer was placed on administrative leave after the incident and after 105 days, he resigned on April 13.
“I am taking the position that Deputy J. S. Racer will not face any criminal charges as a result of this accident. I do not believe that I have any evidence sufficient to allege to any Court to justify a warrant for his arrest,” Sorsaia said in a letter announcing the investigation results.
According to Sorsaia, the investigation showed that Hudson was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and marijuana. Sorsaia also said there is not a way to produce a number to show Racer’s speed for a speeding violation.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that Hudson was with a group of teenagers the evening of her death. They drank alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana that was laced with K2, a synthetic substance that is commonly used to enhance marijuana's effects, according to Sorsaia.
West Virginia State Police downloaded data from Hudson's cellphone, which included a video of the juveniles “running around in the intersection just prior to the accident,” according to Sorsaia. The juveniles state, “We are all messed up” in the video.
“It is commonly known in law enforcement circles that when a young person smokes marijuana laced with K2, it can severely impact their behavior, impair their judgement and their physical actions,” Sorsaia said.
The autopsy report showed positive findings of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, consistent with the use of marijuana, and a blood alcohol concentration in Hudson's blood.
Racer told law enforcement officials he was approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street when he saw two pedestrians running across the road. He said he attempted to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Hudson, and then called 911.
The other juvenile was taken to a local hospital “where she was physically out of control, delusional, and even potentially violently biting a certain adult individual,” said Sorsaia.
Racer was accompanied by a woman at the time of the incident and said he was taking his police cruiser to his girlfriend's residence for him to use go to work in the morning, Sorsaia was told.
Two sobriety tests were conducted on Racer — a preliminary breath test resulting in a .000 blood alcohol level and a sobriety test by State Police, which both indicated no sign of impairment, according to the report.
The vehicle’s black box was considered “inconclusive” due to the age of the cruiser, according to State Police.
Sorsaia said a conviction for negligent homicide must not be solely based on violating a traffic laws unless the underlying act is evidence of a reckless disregard for the safety of others.
The reckless disregard, under West Virginia Code Section 17C-5-1, must be characterized by negligence so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.
“The law specifically says that more than negligence is required, in that it must be willful wanton disregard of the safety of others, which implies that there must be a conscious decision made where one would know they are putting other lives at risk,” Sorsaia said. “If for some reason it could be proven that Deputy Racer was just speeding, that would not justify charging negligent homicide.”
Hudson's family released a statement through their attorney Thursday.
"While we ultimately expected this decision of no criminal charges against Jeff Racer, we continue to pursue justice for Laney after her senseless death. The basic facts of the case remain: Former Deputy Jeff Racer killed Laney Hudson while driving a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on December 30, 2022," the statement reads. "Racer’s actions precipitated the vehicular death of a juvenile pedestrian and left a family heartbroken. Despite our disappointment about the special prosecutor’s decision, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice. We look forward to reviewing the State’s full investigation once it is released in order to compare it to our own."
State Police Sgt. R.A. Marsh attempted to produce an estimate of the potential speed of Racer's vehicle by measuring skid marks, the location of Hudson’s body and other factors.
The analysis showed an estimated speed between 47 and 55 mph, within an average of 47.9 mph. The analysis is not an established factual number but based on scientifically accepted formulas, said Sorsaia.
The speed limit in the intersection is 35 mph.
On Feb. 1, State Police conducted a speed survey at the intersection at approximately the same time of day Hudson had been hit.
In a one-hour period, 63 speed samples were collected by speed radar. The lowest and highest values from the survey included 37 mph and 75 mph, with a median speed of 49 mph.
Sorsaia added that the survey showed Racer’s possible speed was in the range of other motorists' common speed.
“This obviously does not take away from the required speed limit, but clearly shows that Deputy Racer was not engaging in activity that would be considered a reckless disregard to the safety of others as required by case law.”
“From our perspective, we are still waiting to analyze the report once we receive it,” said Tyler Haslam, the attorney representing Hudson's family, who said the fact that Racer would have been speeding is not in controversy. “I have not read the letter yet. I plan to as we analyze it in conjunction with the report. But, you know, if 'everybody speeds' is a defense, I’ll start including that in my criminal practice.”
Sorsaia said Racer will be plagued by Hudson's death for the rest of his life.
“I believe we all need to keep in mind that this is a tragic event, especially regarding the loss of a child, which results not only in a horrific tragedy for the child and the child's family, but also a horrific tragedy for the individual who was driving the car,” Sorsaia said.