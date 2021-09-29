HUNTINGTON — Design and construction plans are almost finished for the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Streets project.
The City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee heard a resolution on Monday about the allocation of funds for construction on the project. The West Virginia Division of Highways will put the project out to bid soon.
Partners on the initiative are the City of Huntington, the WVDOH and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, city planning director Breanna Shell said during the meeting. The redesign work is based on the Hal Greer Corridor Management Plan, which had input from residents and businesses, she added.
The plan calls for work on Hal Greer from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard. The current estimated cost for the construction is $10,790,594. The city would be responsible for 20% of the project, or $2,158,119, which is in the city’s budget, Shell said. The remaining funds would come from federal funds through KYOVA. The final contracted amount could be different from the estimated amount, depending on the price of the lowest bid and material costs, Shell said.
“So in order to budget for any potential increase in the cost after the work goes out to bid, we are requesting to allot $2.3 million for the city’s 20% match for this project in order to build a contingency from the current estimate,” she said.
Any additional increases to the construction cost beyond that would need approval from all parties, she added. If the final cost is less, the city would get the remainder back upon completion of the construction phase.
That phase could begin in early 2022, Shell said. If it starts then, construction could continue until the late summer or fall of 2023. An update regarding traffic will be given closer to the start of the work.
The Hal Greer Complete Streets Project entails realigning offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues, widening sidewalks, installing new lighting, reconfiguring traffic lights, adding a two-way cycle track that is protected from traffic by additional parallel parking from 3rd Avenue to the underpass at 7th Avenue, and constructing a pedestrian crossing near Cabell Huntington Hospital and other additional pedestrian crossings, such as mid-block crossings adjacent to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and between the hospital entrance and Washington Boulevard.
The committee moved the resolution to the full City Council with a favorable recommendation. In April, the City Council approved a supplemental agreement with the WVDOH for the right-of-way acquisition needed to realign 10th and Charleston Avenue for the Hal Greer Complete Streets Project.