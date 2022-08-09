The second of three asphalt art designs has been revealed. The City of Huntington unveiled the project that will be displayed in Fairfield on social media. Chelsea Hart, the artist chosen by the Mayor’s Council on the Arts, created the design.
She said in a statement that Fairfield’s design features the name of the neighborhood in “fun, colorful letters, which can be read when walking from two different sides of the street.”
Hart said she wanted the word in the design “to reflect the culture of the neighborhood,” as it is bold, strong and welcoming.
“My goal was to put this word together with different colored letters, mixing and matching styles of font to form something that is inviting, to let people know this is a safe neighborhood and to help change the narrative,” Hart said.
“The letters are big and eye-catching to reflect the pride people have in their community. There are houses surrounding the letters to represent the houses that have been here for generations, but also everything that the word ‘house’ and ‘home’ can mean. The houses also act as arrows, pointing in every direction, asking the viewer to remember the history that is quite literally in every direction you look.”
Fairfield’s asphalt art project will be in the intersection of 10th Avenue and 17th Street near the historic Memphis Tennessee Garrison home. Preparations will begin this week, the city said.
Volunteers can help with painting and other support, but their schedule will be dependent on the weather. To volunteer, contact RaShad Sanders at hrsanders.fcdc@gmail.com.
The locations for the asphalt art projects are Fairfield, Highlawn and the West End. The Foundation for the Tri-State Community received a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Foundation last year to create the projects at three intersections in Huntington in neighborhoods.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
