The second of three asphalt art designs has been revealed. The City of Huntington unveiled the project that will be displayed in Fairfield on social media. Chelsea Hart, the artist chosen by the Mayor’s Council on the Arts, created the design.

HUNTINGTON — A design that reflects the strength, boldness and kindness of one of Huntington’s neighborhoods will be installed later this month.

The second of three asphalt art designs has been revealed. The City of Huntington unveiled the project that will be displayed in Fairfield’s neighborhood Friday on social media.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

