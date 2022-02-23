This aerial photo shows Phase 1 of the Chesapeake Bypass. The East Huntington Bridge is in the foreground and connects to the new two-lane freeway, which continues east until it connects with the original State Route 7.
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Community members lined up inside the Fairland High School gymnasium Wednesday evening to observe the plans to build a 5-mile section of the Chesapeake Bypass between the East Huntington Bridge and Chesapeake — an $83 million project.
The Ohio Department of Transportation scheduled the 2 1/2-hour public hearing to share design plans, provide project fact sheets and to accept public comment.
Comments are due by March 25, and in-person and virtual open houses will be available throughout the project to provide updates, according to a news release.
The project, organized in two phases due to limited funding, will extend just over 5 miles from Ohio 527 and Ohio 7 to Ohio 775. The ultimate plan includes a four-lane, limited access highway.
Phase 1 will be the construction of the remaining parts of the bypass that opened 15 years ago and caused landslide problems.
Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the department’s District 9 office, said the $23 million project will grade and drain the 5-mile section and is designed to avoid landslide problems.
The finished project will sit for three years before work begins on a $60 million paving of the bypass called the Tri-State Outer Belt.
The second phase will complete right of way acquisition and should be completed in the next 18 to 24 months, according to McGuire. The right of way acquisition has been ongoing since 2006.
McGuire said the latest plan calls for construction on Phase 2 tentatively to begin in 2024.
The Chesapeake Bypass project has been ongoing for over 20 years.
Ed and Amber Wilson, of Chesapeake, have been waiting for an update on the bypass since they moved into their home 28 years ago.
“We found out a month after we moved in that the property was on this bypass, and we had no idea,” Amber Wilson said. “For about 20 years we have constantly pursued and asked, ‘What’s the plan?’ and they really haven’t been forthcoming and kind to us. We are trying to move on with our life. We are retired, and now it’s time to do something.”
The Wilsons said they were told that last year would be when the project resumed but it was delayed.
“I think it’s going to be great for the community and a very long time coming. To make that connection from one area to the next will be great for the area,” Amber Wilson said.
