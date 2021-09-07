HUNTINGTON — Cabell County officials are working with school administrators in four locations to form design teams as planning continues for new school buildings in the district.
While the design team for Milton Middle School has already been formed and met twice, the remaining three schools — Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows Elementary and the Cabell County Career Technology Center — are just beginning the process.
Wednesday marked the first meeting for the Career Technology Center’s design team, where members were given ideas that have been used to build similar academic facilities across the country.
While no rendering or solidified plan is available at this time, Cabell County Schools deputy superintendent Tim Hardesty said it’s a great time to collect information on what the new learning space will need.
“Several (employees) from the Central Office are there because each has their own specialty dealing with different parts of the building and the grounds itself,” Hardesty said. “The principal then brings people from the school into it, and so what you try and do is get appropriate representatives from all areas, which is what we do for all (new schools).”
The design team will meet a handful of times between now and when the final plan is presented to the Cabell County Board of Education. Once the design team comes up with a plan and determines the needs for the school building, that information is given to the architect, who designs the plan, then returns it for review before it’s presented to the board.
Hardesty said the process can take anywhere from 12–16 months from the design team meetings until ground is broken. Meadows Elementary will have its first design team meeting Thursday, Sept. 9. No meetings have been scheduled for Davis Creek, though the team is in place.
The new Career Technology Center will be located in the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, which the school district now owns. Demolition work to remove interior elements like the tile floors and ceiling between the first and second floor is out for bid but has not been started.
“There is a freight elevator, a regular elevator and an escalator that we’re going to leave because of the structural integrity of the building since it does have a second floor,” Hardesty said. “Everything else will come out, and once the design is made, once whatever contractor has that, we’ll decide what, if any, of those items need removed based on what the … design team needs.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
