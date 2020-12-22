CHARLESTON — Even with an 11th-hour reprieve contained in the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill that extends a Dec. 30 deadline for the state to spend $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act funding, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is confident all but $30 million to $39 million of the funds will be spent by year’s end.
“You can rest assured the dollars will be spent,” Justice said at the state COVID-19 briefing Monday.
That’s despite having a balance of $751.3 million in the CARES Act account as of Dec. 21, according to the state auditor’s office.
At the Friday COVID-19 briefing, Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy provided details on how the funds will be expended in the final days of 2020.
The largest item, $445.7 million, will go to pay unemployment compensation benefits and to create a $315 million balance in the state Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund.
That has been a priority for Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, since if the fund runs out of money, the state would have to increase the state unemployment compensation tax — a tax on employers that currently is as low as 1.5% of the first $12,000 of employee wages for employers that don’t have a history of frequent employee layoffs.
Another $130 million of that amount will be used to repay an interest-free federal loan to pay unemployment benefits this year, a loan Hardy said will begin to accrue a 2.4% interest rate if not fully repaid by Dec. 31.
Hardy noted that state unemployment compensation benefits have topped $500 million this year.
He said it is important to keep a significant amount of funding in the trust fund, since high COVID-19 unemployment is expected to continue into 2021.
“We are projecting next year we will still have a very large amount of unemployment benefits for January, February and March,” he said.
The second largest block of payments are a total of $265 million paid to cities and counties to reimburse for COVID-19 expenses and revenue losses.
That’s followed by reimbursement of state expenses, totaling $240 million.
Other major payments include:
- $74 million to the state Department of Health and Human Resources for COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment. Hardy said 75% to 80% of the more than 1.4 million tests conducted statewide to date have been paid for by DHHR, and stressed the high cost of that testing.
According to the auditor’s office, the state paid Vault Health a total of $3.75 million in December for an at-home testing program. That was under a program that the Justice administration canceled Dec. 10 after eight days in operation, citing high costs and a built-in lag time in having test kits mailed to residents and then mailed back to Vault labs.
- $50 million for construction of “Medical Access Highways.” According to the auditor’s office, that amount was transferred to the Division of Highways on June 23 — the largest single expenditure from the CARES Act account to date.
In July, attorneys for the Charleston law firm Bailey & Glasser advised the state to take a “cautious” and “prudent” approach to using CARES Act funds for highways construction and repairs, given the potential that the U.S. Treasury could rule that the projects are nonpermissible uses of the federal funds.
Through Dec. 20, the governor’s office has paid Bailey & Glasser a total of $160,939, according to the auditor’s office.
In addition to providing legal advice on CARES Act appropriations, the law firm has represented the governor’s office — in place of the attorney general — in legal challenges to Justice’s executive orders restricting high school sports and extracurricular activities in higher-risk COVID-19 counties.
- $40 million to reimburse the state National Guard for various expenses incurred during the guard’s pandemic response.
- $32.7 million for broadband expansion, with the state’s inadequate broadband internet network further exposed during the pandemic, as Hardy noted.
“There are a lot of issues with teleteaching and telework,” he said.
- $30 million for small-business grants. Justice had originally set aside $150 million of CARES Act funds for the grants, in denominations of $2,000 or $5,000 based on the size of the business, but many small-business owners cited an overly complicated vetting process to apply for the loans.
- $16.5 million to public utilities to cover delinquent utility payments incurred by customers between March 1 and July 31. Justice had initially set aside $25 million for the payment assistance program.
According to the auditor’s office, the largest payments to date under the program include $7.37 million to Appalachian Power and $3.34 million to Mon Power.